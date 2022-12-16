Newsletter
"Houston, we have a problem" – Interview with world renowned stroke expert, Pamela Duncan PhD.

Know Stroke Podcast

Episode 41

Pamela Duncan, PhD, is a leading expert in stroke, neurologic recovery, aging and patient reported outcome measures and widely recognized for her efforts to reengineer post-acute care services and recovery…
December 16, 2022

The Other 80

A podcast about how we build health - beyond medical care

This Just In Radio Show

Business and Healthcare Insights from Key Industry Leaders

Raising Biotech

Journalist Surani Fernando explores companies raising impressive funds to develop ambitious medical breakthroughs

Heartline

Changemaking in Healthcare with Dr. Andrea Austin

Unlocking the human superpower of neuroplasticity with Dr. Mike Studer

Exploring the intersection of human-centered-design and rehab technology
“Houston, we have a problem” – Interview with world renowned stroke expert, Pamela Duncan PhD.

Episode 41

In our final episode of 2022 we had the pleasure to be joined by Pamela Duncan. Pam is a leading expert in stroke, neurologic recovery, aging and patient reported outcome measures and widely recognized for her efforts to reengineer post-acute care services and recovery following stroke. She develops consumer-oriented assessments to improve patient outcomes by guiding real-time clinical decision-making and recommendations for self-management, medical and social services.

The Compass CP platform was created based on insight gained from the COMPASS study, led by Wake Forest University School of Medicine and The University of North Carolina and conducted in 40 hospitals and with community partners across North Carolina. The study was funded through a $14 million, five-year award from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), an independent, nonprofit research funding organization authorized by Congress in 2010. 

COMPASS compared the health status of stroke patients who receive conventional post-hospitalization treatment to that of patients who receive comprehensive care based on a model developed by a team of physicians, nurses, therapists, pharmacists, health system and human services leaders, and patient and caregiver stakeholders. 

Because of her outstanding contributions to the investigation, management, mentorship and community service in the stroke field, Duncan is a 2020 recipient of the American Stroke Association’s David G. Sherman Lifetime Achievement Award. She is the first woman to ever be awarded this honor. 

Show Credits:

Music intro credit to Jake Dansereau, connect at JAKEEZo on Soundcloud @user-257386777.

Our intro welcome is the voice of Caroline Goggin, a stroke survivor and our first podcast guest! Please listen to her inspiring story on Episode 2 of the podcast. Thank you Caroline!

Until next time, be sure to give the show a like and share, +follow and connect with us on social or contact us to support us as a show sponsor or become a guest on the Know Stroke Podcast.

Connect with Us and Share our Show on Social:

Know Stroke Website Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube Linkedin

