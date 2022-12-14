Newsletter
How an endurance athlete used her training to lead through COVID-19

How an endurance athlete used her training to lead through COVID-19

December 14, 2022

Essential skills for the contemporary nurse leader

Our guest for today’s episode was just weeks into her new role as a nurse leader at Lehigh Valley Health Network when COVID-19 hit. Nichole Persing turned to her experience as an Ironman and an endurance athlete in order to cope with the logistical, physical and emotional challenges of managing an ICU in the middle of a once-in-a-generation pandemic. 

She and Dan talk about the team-based approach to nursing that she pioneered to manage severe understaffing on her unit and how she’s navigated her own mental health struggles coming out of the worst of the pandemic.

Links to recommended reading: 

The full transcript for this episode can be found here: works.trustedhealth.com/handoff/nichole-persing-endurance

