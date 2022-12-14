How an endurance athlete used her training to lead through COVID-19

Our guest for today’s episode was just weeks into her new role as a nurse leader at Lehigh Valley Health Network when COVID-19 hit. Nichole Persing turned to her experience as an Ironman and an endurance athlete in order to cope with the logistical, physical and emotional challenges of managing an ICU in the middle of a once-in-a-generation pandemic.

She and Dan talk about the team-based approach to nursing that she pioneered to manage severe understaffing on her unit and how she’s navigated her own mental health struggles coming out of the worst of the pandemic.

The full transcript for this episode can be found here: works.trustedhealth.com/handoff/nichole-persing-endurance